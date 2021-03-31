LAS VEGAS — Doughp, a maker of cookie dough, is launching a new offering formulated with upcycled brewers’ grains. The company partnered with ReGrained, a Berkeley, Calif.-based startup transforming the byproduct from beermaking into a nutritious, versatile ingredient.

Beast Mode Brownie cookie dough incorporates ReGrained SuperGrain+ blend, which has 75% fewer net carbohydrates than conventional flour, according to the company, and may be used in a variety of sweet and savory applications. The cookie dough contains twice the protein and six times more fiber than Doughp’s other flavors.

“Creating a ridiculously tasty treat that is also environmentally friendly is a win-win,” said Kelsey Moreira, founder of Doughp. “Partnering with ReGrained gave us the ingredient to make a cookie dough flavor that is packed with nutrients without sacrificing on taste and decadence.”

The product represents a marriage of mission-driven brands. Doughp donates a portion of sales to support mental health and addiction recovery. ReGrained donates a portion of sales to environmental non-profits through 1% For The Planet.

“With this collaboration, we are proud to blend the missions of ReGrained and Doughp in the timelessly craveable format of cookie dough,” said Dan Kurzrock, co-founder and chief executive officer of ReGrained. “Our brands are a natural match, and every pint created together brings us one step closer to environmental and social progress.”

Beast Mode Brownie is available to ship nationwide on April 1 at doughp.com.