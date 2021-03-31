BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. announced it will launch Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs, a limited-edition cereal featuring the brand’s classic flakes alongside crispy, mini cinnamon-dusted basketballs.

The cereal will be available at retailers nationwide for a limited time starting in April with a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 10.2-oz box and $5.69 for a 16.3-oz box.

To promote the launch, Kellogg has partnered with National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Mr. O’Neal is featured on the new cereal’s boxes — the first time Tony the Tiger has teamed with a superstar athlete — and is part of a promotional program that gives consumers a chance to win an autographed cereal box by the NBA legend.

Consumers may enter for a shot at winning a box by commenting on Mr. O’Neal’s Instagram post and sharing why sports are important to them with the hashtag #MissionTigerEntry. For official rules, visit: FrostedFlakes.com/CinnamonBasketballsGiveaway.

“It’s no secret I love Tony the Tiger, and having my own Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal has been a lifelong dream,” Mr. O’Neal said. “Now that this dream is finally coming true, I don’t want fans to have to wait a second longer, so I’m giving a lucky few the chance to win one of the first boxes, signed by yours truly. And more importantly, by buying a box you can help support Mission Tiger to help middle schoolers gain better access to sports.”

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public schools nationwide. Since then, Kellogg said the program has helped more than 560,000 children across the United States by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more.

“After a year when so many in-school programs like sports were put on hold, students and middle schools need our help more than ever to give students athletic resources, wherever they’re learning,” said Brant Wheaton, marketing director of Kellogg US ready-to-eat cereal segment. “We’re thrilled to have Shaq on our team to help rally support for Mission Tiger, making a difference in middle schools and students’ lives nationwide.”