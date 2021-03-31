MANHATTAN, KAN. — AIB International has debuted its new Pandemic Prepared Certification for Corporate Offices, with the first certification being given to Lesaffre’s North American corporate office in Milwaukee. Achieving this certification demonstrates that Lesaffre has prioritized employee health, well-being and safety, which will build employee confidence and support for their return to working in the office.

“At Lesaffre, there is no higher priority than safety,” said Tom Benner, president and chief executive officer, Lesaffre. “Taking on this demanding certification demonstrates our commitment to the health and safety of our employees, and our business partners. Through AIB International and their Pandemic Prepared Certification for Corporate Offices standard, we are proud to take a leadership role in this area. By achieving this certification, our employees will know that we have elevated critical planning for workplace safety to a best-in-class standard. We believe this will help build their confidence for returning to in-person work, and then help maintain morale once they have returned.”

Based on the Pandemic Prepared Certification for Food and Beverage Supply Chains that was launched in July 2020, the new certification is rooted in a clear, actionable and rigorous standard developed with input from the latest COVID-19 information and industry best practices, according to AIB. As employers prepare to welcome employees back to in-person work in office settings, this independent certification requires that protocols are established to recognize and mitigate COVID-19 risks in these workplaces.

“Before opening their doors to in-person work, employers should first prove they are prioritizing the health and well-being of their employees by putting a plan in place that mitigates COVID-19 risks at the office,” said Steve Robert, global vice president, sales/marketing and product innovation, AIB International. “By establishing and maintaining the best practices found in the Pandemic Prepared Certification for Corporate Offices, Lesaffre has successfully demonstrated that they are reducing risks associated with COVID-19. This will create the conditions for their employees to feel safe and empower them to return to in-person work with confidence.”

Requirements for this standard address specific challenges unique to office settings. This includes the top five concerns employees have expressed about returning to the workplace: ensuring people entering the office are not sick, maintaining social distancing, adequate and frequent cleaning and sanitation, plans and protocols on quarantining employees if they start to show symptoms, and clear employee communication.

Lesaffre Yeast Corp. and Red Star Yeast company are both part of the Lesaffre Group. As a global player in yeasts and fermentation, Lesaffre designs, manufactures and markets innovative solutions for baking, food taste and pleasure, health care and biotechnology. Lesaffre has sales of €2 billion and employs 10,000 people in 78 subsidiaries based in 50 countries.