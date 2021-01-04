WESTCHESTER, ILL. – Ingredion Inc. has acquired KaTech, Lubeck, Germany, a manufacturer of texture and stabilization solutions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“KaTech has deep food formulation expertise which complements our leading texture business in Europe,” said James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer of Ingredion. “The addition of KaTech enhances our ability to formulate customized, complete food solutions leveraging Ingredion’s expanded ingredient portfolio. It also expands the geographic footprint of our food systems growth platform complementing our positions in the US and Asia.”

KaTech has four facilities: two in Germany, one in the United Kingdom and one in Poland. The company employs approximately 95.

“Our customers will benefit from a comprehensive suite of nature-based ingredients with access to tailored solutions and unrivalled speed to market,” said Mike O’Riordan, president of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Ingredion. “Ingredion’s complementary geographic reach will enable the KaTech business to thrive and continue growing.”

Ingredion has been aggressive in expanding its global capabilities. In February, the company entered into a joint venture with Grupo Arcor, Buenos Aires, that expanded Ingredion’s offerings in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

In November, Ingredion acquired full ownership of Verdient Foods, Inc., Vanscoy, Sask., a manufacturer of plant-based protein. And in April the company took a majority stake in PureCircle, Inc., Chicago, a supplier of stevia to the global marketplace.