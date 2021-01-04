The Artic Sided Seal from Harpak-Ulma is a new machine designed to pack fresh food products like tortillas and flatbreads with modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) for extended shelf life, with a longitudinal side seal. A zipper option is also available. The servo-controlled Artic Side Seal packs products at speeds up to 100 packs per minute. With Allen Bradley controls from Rockwell Automation, the Artic Side Seal reduces an operation’s complexity and maintenance costs while providing better quality, capacity and throughput.

