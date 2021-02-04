LINCOLN, RI. — Calise Bakery is expanding its bread portfolio with new Sourdough Italian Round Bread. Dairy-free and egg-free, the bread features a light and airy texture with a soft and chewy crust, the company said.

“We’re excited to expand our line of innovative and authentic bread and rolls with this superior sandwich essential,” said Michael R. Calise, president of Calise Bakery. “For over four generations, Calise has brought the freshest, best-tasting bread and rolls to the family dining table. Our Sourdough Italian Round Bread is the ultimate addition to elevate everything from your favorite cold cut sandwiches to perfect panini melts, and we’re proud to bring this unique offering to our lineup.”

Calise Bakery Sourdough Italian Round Bread is available in 20-oz packages (approximately 18 slices) for a suggested retail price of $3.69.