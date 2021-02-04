LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands is expanding its Pebbles ready-to-eat cereal brand with the launch of a new limited-edition birthday cake variety. The new cereal features blue, pink and yellow flakes and a vanilla birthday cake and frosting flavor.

The new cereal will begin rolling out nationwide in April and will be available while supplies last.

“When it comes to birthdays, there’s nothing more iconic than a colorful cake,” said Amy Brothers, Pebbles cereal brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. “Our new Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal is a fun and delicious twist on the traditional birthday cake, and is just one more way we’re celebrating with fans and keeping Pebbles 50th birthday party going this year. Plus, all Pebbles cereal varieties are gluten-free, so everyone can partake in the celebration.”

The new Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal is available in three package sizes: 10-oz, 19-oz and 40-oz. Each box includes a recipe for Dinosaur Egg Cake Pops and Flintstones-inspired Stone Age party games on the back.

The limited-edition cereal is the latest in a lineup of new Pebbles cereal-branded items introduced this year. Other recently launched products include Pebbles Crisps cereal snacks, a Duncan Hines Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit, Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles light ice creams and International Delight Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers. A year ago, Post offered Magic Fruity Pebbles cereal for a limited time. The “magic” bright pink cereal was so named for its ability to turn milk blue upon mixing with the product.