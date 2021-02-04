DICKINSON, ND. — Bakery manufacturer Baker Boy has announced the launch of a new line of individually wrapped donuts under The Donut Hole brand. The individually wrapped donuts offer operators a solution to a potentially lasting trend of providing fresh products in safe, user-friendly packaging with a new line of packaged and fully finished retail-ready donuts.

The donuts arrive at the operator frozen and ready to thaw and serve, in eight flavors including:

Chocolate Iced Chocolate & Creme Filled Magic Ring Donuts

White Iced Raspberry Filled Magic Ring Donuts

Apple Filled Magic Ring Donuts

Glazed Donuts

Glazed Old Fashioned Donuts

Maple Iced Long Johns

Cake Donuts

Blueberry Cake Donuts

The Donut Hole Individually Wrapped Donuts are ideally suited for multiple foodservice segments, most notably convenience stores, schools, health care, hotels, colleges and universities, catering, coffee shops, military foodservice, micro-markets and frictionless markets.

The branded packaging includes retail-ready essentials such as Nutrition Facts, ingredient information and a scannable UPCs for each donut.

“We heard the demand of many operators who loved the donuts but wanted a branded product with flavor call-outs and scannable UPCs,” said Dustin Monke, marketing manager at Baker Boy. “These are the same high-quality foodservice donuts you’d expect to find in any donut shop. They aren’t donuts designed to sit on an end cap for three weeks. They have a wonderful fresh taste. But best of all they’re simple, sealed for safety, require minimal labor and lead to little product waste.”