WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. and Mondelez International, Inc. have teamed up to transform Krispy Kreme’s glaze waterfall into Oreo Cookie Glaze. The move marks the first time that Krispy Kreme has collaborated with another brand to create a new glaze, according to the company.

The partnership has created two new Oreo-themed donuts, available for a limited time.

The Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut is covered in Oreo Cookie Glaze, filled with Cookies and Kreme and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces.

The Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with Cookies and Kreme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and finished with an Oreo cookie wafer.

“We’ve taken everything fans love about Oreo cookies and ‘glazeifed’ it,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme.

Oreo Cookie Glaze is the latest glaze innovation from the donut chain. Since chocolate glaze debuted in 2017, Krispy Kreme has offered caramel glaze, coffee glaze, lemon glaze, blueberry glaze, gingerbread glaze and pumpkin spice glaze.