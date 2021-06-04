In this conversation, Shrene White—General Manager of The Annex by Ardent Mills—discusses a wide range of topics related to organic flour from an R&D perspective.
Shrene has spent her entire three-decade career working in the grain and flour milling industry, forming relationships with farmers, buying wheat for flour mills, and building out specialty programs for Ardent Mills.
From the challenges and solutions of guaranteeing consistent quality at scale in today’s thriving organic market, to the initiatives Ardent Mills has undertaken and the farmer relationships built to meet soaring the demand, this is a must-read snapshot of the state of organic flour today and where it is headed in the future.
