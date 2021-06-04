CHICAGO — Simple Mills is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Organic Seed Flour Crackers, the company’s first cracker product to receive USDA organic certification. The new crackers are made from a nutrient-dense sunflower, pumpkin and flax seed flour blend that delivers protein, fiber and antioxidants in every serving.

The new crackers also are certified gluten-free, non-GMO Project verified, paleo-friendly and vegan.

Simple Mills said the crackers are available in three varieties: original, garlic and herb, and everything.

“How our food is grown has a direct impact on the health of the planet,” said Shauna Sadowski, vice president of sustainability at Simple Mills. “It’s not only cars and airplanes that are causing climate change — it’s the food on our plates. While agriculture is one of the key contributors to climate change, it can also be a part of the solution. That’s why Simple Mills is helping to advance regenerative agriculture, working with suppliers and farmers to adopt practices like extended crop rotations, cover cropping, and organic amendments that build healthy soil and ultimately heal the land.”

The new crackers will be available at Whole Foods, Amazon, SimpleMills.com and other retailers at $4.99 per box.