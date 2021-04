With its new brand, AkoPlanet, AAK doubles down on its commitment to sustainable ingredients and supply chains. AkoPlanet is AAK’s latest brand of fats and oils that goes a step further in sustainability by focusing on plant-based fats and oils with a fully traceable supply chain, from plant to finished product. For bakery applications, AkoPlanet offers a plant-based vegetable oil alternative to dairy ingredients.

