SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Blue Diamond Growers is adding a line of spicy flavors to its portfolio of almond products. The new products will be marketed under the Xtremes brand.

Xtremes come in three flavors, including cayenne pepper, ghost pepper and Carolina reaper. A serving has 6 grams of protein and are an excellent source of vitamin E and a good source of magnesium, according to the company.

“Spicy snacks are continuing to rise in popularity, and through our research, we uncovered that there is a growing demand to really bring the heat to the category,” said Maya Erwin, vice president of innovation and R&D for Blue Diamond.