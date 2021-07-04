DENVER — Quest Nutrition, a brand of protein bars, shakes, chips, pizza and more, is introducing reduced-sugar confections. Products include Quest Gooey Caramel with Peanuts Candy Bites, Quest Fudgey Brownie with Almonds Candy Bites, and Quest Gooey Caramel with Peanuts Candy Bar.

The bites contain less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein and 1 gram of net carbs per serving. The candy bar has 1 gram of sugar, 12 grams of protein and 3 grams of net carbs. The products contain a blend of whey protein isolate and milk protein isolate and are sweetened with erythritol, allulose and sucralose.

“We are excited to launch Quest Candy Bites and Candy Bar, offering consumers the macros they are looking for, in a delicious bite-sized treat,” said Linda Zink, chief marketing officer for the Quest brand at parent company The Simply Good Foods Co. “US chocolate buyers are looking for mini-sized chocolate bars and our goal is to help them satisfy their cravings without all the sugar and carbs, and never compromising on taste. Now more than ever, consumers are focusing on nutrition and wellness, but they still want that special treat or pick-me-up snack to get through the day.”

Quest Candy Bites and Candy Bar are available online at questnutrition.com and at select specialty retailers.