OAK BROOK, ILL. — TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has announced several changes to its commercial organization leadership, moves the company said are designed to “further solidify its customer relationships and strengthen ongoing engagement” with retail and foodservice partners.

Kevin G. Jackson, who has been serving as interim chief commercial officer since January, will continue in this role on a permanent basis. Mr. Jackson also will remain president of the company’s snacking and beverages division.

Prior to joining TreeHouse in February 2020, Mr. Jackson was with the J.M. Smucker Co., where he held numerous roles of increasing responsibility across sales and marketing during his 17-year tenure, including senior vice president of the US retail sales and North American food-away-from-home division. Earlier, he was a senior brand manager at Brach's Confections and at Constellation Brands.

He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in business administration from the New York Institute of Technology.

Meanwhile, Sean Lewis has been promoted to senior vice president and chief customer officer, reporting to Mr. Jackson. He also will join the executive leadership team.

Mr. Lewis joined TreeHouse in August 2019 as vice president of sales, national and regional West. Prior to joining TreeHouse he spent nearly 20 years with Kraft Heinz and Nabisco, where he held several regional, district, category and business lead roles with increasing responsibility, including the development, pursuit and leadership of customer relationships to achieve revenue, share and distribution growth and optimal shelving. Earlier, he was customer vice president for the West area at Mizkan America.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

“Over the last few years, we purposefully structured our commercial organization to become more customer centric and to make it simpler for customers to do business with us,” said Steven T. Oakland, president and chief executive officer of TreeHouse Foods. “These appointments represent an important evolution of this commitment, and I am confident that Kevin and Sean are well suited to build on our past progress and drive our commercial organization forward, as we execute on our strategy and create value for our stakeholders.

“Kevin has been a valuable asset to TreeHouse, and his contributions will be important to further developing our commercial vision, aligning the organization and driving our revenue objectives; while Sean will serve as a key voice with our customers, solidifying top-to-top relationships and refining and optimizing our sales processes in support of Kevin's efforts.”