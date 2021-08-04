LONDON — Lauren von Stackelberg has been named chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer at Tate & Lyle PLC, effective April 19. In her new role, Ms. von Stackelberg will lead the development of Tate & Lyle’s equity, diversity and inclusion strategy, policies and programs to create an inclusive and diverse culture and workforce.

Ms. von Stackelberg most recently was global head of inclusion and diversity at Expedia Group since May 2019. Earlier, she was founder of The WealthiHer Network. She also worked in diversity and inclusion roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and as a private banker and global investment strategist at Barclays. She is also founder of a Micro-Fund in Ghana and a member of a steering committee of a consortium for pay equity.

“I am very excited to welcome Lauren to Tate & Lyle,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle. “She is a proven and compassionate leader of change, and I look forward to working with her to build a culture where all people, regardless of their backgrounds, can be themselves and reach their full potential. This is core to our values and at the very heart of our purpose. With the creation of this new role and Lauren’s appointment, we are committing to making meaningful and positive change at Tate & Lyle over the long term.”