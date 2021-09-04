GRAND FORKS, ND. — Ocrim will build two new milling plants and revamp an existing one for North Dakota Mill.

The H mill, for durum wheat processing, will have a capacity of 360 tpd while the I mill, for hard wheat, will have a capacity of 250 tpd.

For the existing 250-tpd D mill, a conversion from durum wheat to hard and soft wheat is foreseen, with an increase in capacity and the integration of the latest machines from Ocrim.

Particular attention will be paid to sanitation rules in the H and I mills as a series of particularities are envisaged, including the installation of all the process machines, the pneumatic system and the pipes in stainless steel. In both mills, cutting-edge cleaning technology is provided, also through the use of the latest generation color sorters. In the H mill, the debranning section for durum grain will include diamond technology.

All three mills will see energy savings through the installation of innovative systems that allow for considerable energy optimization, Ocrim said.

“We have chosen Ocrim because it has always proved to be a loyal and supportive partner,” said Vance Taylor, president and general manager of North Dakota Mill. “We demanded very short delivery times and Ocrim accepted this challenge, precisely because it is aware of its organizational, management and strategic skills. Skills already put to the test even in this severe pandemic period. Together we have already won many challenges and we, at North Dakota Mill, are excited to ‘walk the Italian way again.”