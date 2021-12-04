KANSAS CITY — CPG manufacturers are launching new keto versions of grain-based staples, including cookies, tortillas, granola, baking mixes and more.

Hu Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mondelez International, Inc., is launching a new line of keto-friendly, no-added-sugar cookies. The crispy, mini cookies are made with certified humane, free-range eggs as well as cassava flour, dates, organic coconut oil, chicory root fiber, cashew flour, flaxseed, sea salt and organic rosemary extract.

Available in chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and ginger snap flavors, the cookies are certified gluten-free, grain-free, paleo and Non-GMO Project verified. Each seven-cookie serving contains 120 calories, 1 to 2 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, 6 to 7 grams of sugar and 8 to 9 grams of fat.

“We could not be more pumped to introduce Hu Cookies to the world,” said Jordan Brown, co-founder of Hu. “The whole team worked incredibly hard on this new line and hustled to bring it to life. We're excited for our fans to taste them. Hands down, my and Jessica's (Karp, co-founder) favorite snack growing up was cookies, and our mother kept the kitchen stocked with a large array. As we got older and more health-oriented, our cookie consumption plummeted. With the launch of Hu and our becoming gluten-free/grain-free fanatics, we knew we could one day bring back to life those cookies from our youth — but in a way that fit our adult eating habits. That day is here. You don't have to make tradeoffs with these cookies, as there are no weird ingredients and no sacrifice to great taste.”

Harbar LLC’s Maria & Ricardo’s brand is launching a line of almond flour keto tortillas. Available in Flax & Seeds, Sea Salt, and Everything Seasoning, the tortillas are certified keto, gluten-free, paleo and vegan and are Non-GMO Project verified. Each tortilla contains 4 net carbs.

“People continue to look for better-for-you food options that meet their dietary needs and so we created a new tortilla line based on a proprietary almond flour recipe with three different flavor combinations for this delicious low-carb keto tortilla,” said Ezequiel “Cheque” Montemayor, chief executive officer of Maria and Ricardo's. “Like all of our tortillas, you can pack them with your favorite filling, and they will give you the real tortilla experience.”

Love Grown Foods is launching a line of keto-friendly granola that is certified gluten-free, grain-free and low in sugar.

“Love Grown is debuting keto-friendly granolas to satisfy consumers’ cravings for a luscious, decadent, low-sugar granola with healthy fats and protein,” said Debora Sperling, director of sales for Love Grown.

The Non-GMO Project verified granolas feature a blend of cashews, pecans and almonds and are lightly sweetened with maple syrup and monk fruit.

Each 1/3-cup serving contains 150 to 160 calories, 5 grams of protein and 4 to 6 grams of net carbs. Varieties include chocolate cherry cashew, maple cashew pecan, and pumpkin almond cashew.

“The new flavors are so indulgent and satisfying that everyone will love them, not just those who follow a keto diet,” said Kadi Schultz, marketing manager for Love Grown. “Consumers looking for keto-friendly snacking options are sure to enjoy the rich, decadent flavors they've been missing.”

New from Scotty’s Everyday is Keto Pizza Crust Mix, a gluten-free, non-GMO mix made without nut flours that contains no net carbs per serving. The mix is made with tapioca starch, egg whites, chicory inulin, psyllium husk, golden flax seeds, xanthan gum, acacia gum, sea salt and cellulose.

