WASHINGTON — A few weeks after unveiling a new organizational logo, the North American Millers’ Association on April 9 launched a new website at NAMAmillers.org.

According to the group, the NAMA website has been redesigned to showcase the industry’s scope and impact. Features of the website include an interactive map with pins showing the locations of every mill owned by NAMA members in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Background information offers an organizational timeline dating back to the launch of the Millers’ National Federation, a predecessor organization, in 1902. Position papers about issues of industry concern are available by topic under a “Priorities” category. Educational resources for consumers about milling and nutrition also are offered.

“NAMA’s new website ensures that the association will serve as the go-to resource on issues that impact millers of wheat, corn, oats, and rye,” said Jane DeMarchi, president of NAMA. “NAMA members, industry partners, and policymakers in DC should visit NAMAmillers.org to stay updated on the association’s priorities, upcoming events, and industry updates.”

NAMA partnered with 502, a digital agency, in the website update. Ms. DeMarchi said 502 has worked with numerous industry organizations, including US Wheat and various state wheat commissions.

“The new website not only provides a more user-friendly experience but, equally important, it provides NAMA staff with an easy-to-manage platform that will empower NAMA to deliver valuable content to their members and industry stakeholders on the topics they care most about,” said Blade Mages, agency principal at 502.