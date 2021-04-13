LOS ANGELES — A new protein bar brand is preparing to enter the market with savory flavor profiles inspired by breakfast, lunch and dinner ingredients. The three meal occasions are what inspired the name of the brand: BLD Bar.

"BLD Bars don't masquerade as candy bars," said Anish Vanmali, founder of BLD Bars. "Your choices are no longer limited to dessert-flavored protein bars high in sugar and filled with preservatives. BLD Bars are made to eat at any time of the day."

Plant-based and gluten-free, BLD Bars come in country ranch, smoky barbecue, margarita lime and everything bagel flavors. The bars are made with pea protein, tapioca starch, puffed quinoa, almonds and canola oil. Each 40-gram bar contains 150-170 calories, 8-9 grams of protein, 7 grams of fat, 0-2 grams of sugar and 10-13 grams of net carbs.

"We have spent more than a year testing the market, prototyping and gathering feedback from customers," Mr. Vanmali said. "Whether you want a refreshing morning boost from our margarita lime bar or you want a late-night snack that won't keep you up like the everything bagel bar, we got you covered."

Mr. Vanmali is launching a Kickstarter campaign on April 27 to move BLD Bars from test batches to large-scale production. Testing will begin in June to ensure the production process can meet the same quality, consistency and taste of the current recipe, the company said.

"The market research shows there is a demand for BLD Bars," Mr. Vanmali said. "I'm ready to scale up this brand and bring a revolutionary variety of healthy, nutritional snacks to the market."