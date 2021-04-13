KANSAS CITY — A mix-up in packaging has led Hostess Brands, LLC to issue a recall for its SnoBalls snack cakes manufactured on March 13.

According to Hostess, a small lot of Hostess SnoBalls were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging for Hostess Chocolate CupCakes, and the packaging does not list ”coconut,” an ingredient in SnoBalls, as an allergen. As a result, SnoBalls manufactured on March 13 with a “best by date” of May 27 have been voluntarily recalled by Hostess.

“The products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors throughout the United States,” Hostess said. “No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.”

No other varieties of Hostess SnoBalls are affected.