PLANO, TX. — Middleby Food Processing has added Ken Mentch to its team as automation sales manager. Mr. Mentch will be focusing on the Ve.Ma.C, Stewart Systems and Key-Log using new Vehicle Guided Automation (VGA) technologies for the bakery and protein industries.

Mr. Mentch has been in the baking industry for over 30 years with experience in both engineering and sales. For 17 years, he has worked in the creation and promotion of bakery equipment applications of robotics and storage and retrieval systems.

In his role as automation sales manager, Mr. Mentch will focus on North American projects and will review and assist in global VGA opportunities with Middleby’s worldwide offices and brands.

“In this newly created role, Ken will bring more than 30 years of experience to help develop Ve.Ma.C. & Stewart Systems automated solutions,” says Mike Scouten, vice president of sales, Stewart Systems. “Ken’s impressive background in storage & retrieval systems and robotics, in addition to engineering and application knowledge, will undoubtedly be a great asset to our bakery customers as they look to grow with our automated solutions.”

Stewart Systems produces high-volume equipment lines for bread and bun production and other pan products. Ve.Ma.C, Modena, Italy, specializes in designing and building automatic industrial lines for processing fresh, cooked and cured meats. Key-Log, Modena, Italy, designs and produces systems for handling and storing pallets.