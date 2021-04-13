WALPOLE, MASS. — Fancypants Baking Co. has introduced a line of cookies designed to reduce food waste through the use of upcycled ingredients. They come in three flavors: okara chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate cookies made with coffee cherries and vanilla oat cookies made with oat milk pulp.

Upcycled foods are made from ingredients that otherwise would have ended in a food waste destination, according to the Upcycled Food Association.

Okara flour is made from pulp generated during soy milk production, according to Walpole-based Fancypants Baking Co. Coffee cherry is a byproduct of the coffee bean harvesting process. Oat milk pulp, a byproduct from the creation of oat milk, is turned into flour for the vanilla oat cookies. Fancypants Baking Co. worked for two years to create the cookies with upcycled ingredients, which were unfamiliar to commercial bakeries, according to the company.

“I tip my hat to our entire team for coming up with this innovative, eco-friendly line that meets the premium taste standards Fancypants fans have come to expect,” said Maura Duggan, founder of Fancypants Baking Co. “It took real dedication to get the recipes just right.”

The cookies are available in case packs of three bags of 6-oz packages for $19.99 on Amazon.com and in 14-oz clamshell containers through Imperfect Foods, an online grocery retailer dedicated to eliminating food waste.