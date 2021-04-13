ARLINGTON, VA. — SNAC International, the international trade association for the snack industry representing more than 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers and manufacturers, has voted to extend the terms of all executive committee officers and associate executive council (AEC) members by one year. The organization said the move was made “to ensure continuity and stability after a turbulent but successful year.”

Following the decision, Rob Sarlls, president and chief executive officer of Wyandot, will remain chairman of the board, while David Read, senior vice president of sales at Printpack, will continue as president of AEC.

“I speak for the entire SNAC membership in expressing heartfelt gratitude to all of these volunteer leaders for their willingness and enthusiasm in extending their service to the snack industry,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of SNAC International. “Their guidance throughout the past year has ensured that our members gained maximum value from the association’s three pillars of advocacy, education and networking.”

SNAC International said it has been able to connect with the industry in a variety of ways over the past year, including offering 15 virtual learning opportunities. Among the opportunities was the launch of its Elevating Excellence in Marketing program, held with Kellogg Management School at Northwestern University, which focused on disruption and the digital marketing transformation.

In addition, SNAC members have been able to take advantage of SNAC’s innovative opportunities to connect and strengthen relationships, like the first-ever Executive Livestream Forum, an exclusive virtual conference for senior executives.

SNAC also worked with the government to secure flexibility for companies to comply with new labeling requirements during the pandemic.

In addition to extending the terms of all executive committee officers and AEC members by one year, SNAC members elected four new directors-at-large to serve on the association’s board. The four new directors-at-large are:

Héctor De La Barreda, president, Amplify Snack Brands

Mio Sakata, president and chief operating officer, Calbee North America

Kraig Rawls, CEO, Warnock Food Products

Tina Hacker, specialty powders sales manager, Land O’ Lakes, Inc.

“Congratulations to Rob, David, and all board and AEC members on being elected to propel our association forward,” Ms. Avery said. “SNAC remains in great hands as our members continue to rely on us to advocate for responsible public policy, advance industry knowledge, and provide forums for companies to connect through a range of networking services that serve as the foundation for success in the marketplace.”

The SNAXPO trade show and convention is scheduled for Aug. 22-24, 2021, in Charlotte, NC.