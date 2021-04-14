ROBESONIA, PA. — Nico Roesler joins Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) as snack equipment sales manager. Mr. Roesler joins RBS from Sosland Publishing Co., where he served in sales and managing editor roles for both Baking & Snack and publications for the International Baking Industry Expo.

“I am grateful for my experience at Sosland Publishing and being introduced to this industry and all of its incredible people,” Mr. Roesler said. “I’m excited to remain in the industry and join the RBS team and contribute to RBS’s continued success and growth.”

Mr. Roesler has been active in the baking industry, serving on the American Society of Baking’s Young Professionals Task Force in 2020. As snack equipment sales manager, Mr. Roesler will be responsible for direct sales efforts and project support for RBS customers in North America.

“We are excited to welcome Nico to the RBS family,” said Shawn Moye, vice president of sales, RBS. “He’s well-known in the baking industry and brings the interdisciplinary skill set that will expand the capabilities of our global sales team. We look forward to his passion and commitment to excellence in this new role.”

RBS manufactures baking and process systems for the global snack food industry, including continuous mixing solutions, oven profiling and consulting services.