WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.2% in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also rose 0.2%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 11 posted month-over-month increases and 7 posted declines.

The March index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 284.7% of the 1982-84 average, up 2.6% from a year ago. For all food at home, the March index was 253.2, up 3.3% from March 2020.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in March was 232.4, up 0.3% from February and up 1.9% from March 2020. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 239.2, up 0.3% from February and up 1.4% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 225.8, up 0.8% from the previous month and up 1.9% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 244, down 0.3% from February but up 2.1% from March 2020.

The price index for bakery products in March was 315, up 0.2% from February and up 2.8% from March 2020.

The March index for bread was 191.6, up 0.2% from February and up 2.3% from March 2020. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 348.9, up 1.1% from February and up 1.7% from March 2020. For bread other than white, the index was 371.4, down 0.3% from February but up 2.6% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in March was 187.6, down 0.9% from February but up 4.4% from March 2020. The March index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 302.2, up 1.9% from February and up 3.3% from March 2020. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 316.7, up 0.6% from February and up 0.2% from March 2020; and cookies, 284.6, up 2.5% from the previous month and up 4.5% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in March was 275.1, down 0.7% from February but up 2.2% from March 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in March included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 321.3, down 1% from February but up 4.7% from March 2020; crackers and cracker products, 314.7, down 0.8% from February but up 1.8% from March 2020; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 269.7, down 0.3% from February but up 0.8% from the previous year.