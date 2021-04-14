WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 1.1¢ per lb in March, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, fell 0.7¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 152.6¢, down 1.1¢ per lb from February but up 15.2¢ from March 2020.

At 219.6¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 0.7¢ per lb from February but up 20.2¢ per lb from March 2020.

The national average price of family flour in March was 43.6¢, down 0.4¢ from February and down 0.6¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in March was 134.1¢ per lb, up 1.7¢ from February and up 10.3¢ from March 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 396.4¢ per lb, up 16.4¢ from February and up 33.1¢ from March 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in March was 77.2¢, down 0.7¢ from February but up 3.9¢ from March 2020.