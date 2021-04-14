SAN ANTONIO – John D. Buckles has been named president and chief executive officer of C.H. Guenther & Son, a producer of branded and private label products. He will succeed Dale W. Tremblay, the current president and CEO, on April 29. Mr. Tremblay is transitioning to board chairman of the company and has been its leader since 2001.

Mr. Buckles joins C.H. Guenther & Son from Ventura Foods, Brea, Calif., where he was chief commercial officer. Prior to joining Ventura Foods, Mr. Buckles held management positions with PepsiCo, Inc., The Kellogg Co. and The Coca-Cola Co.

“I am thrilled to join Dale and the entire CHG team to honor the 170-year family legacy of this great company,” Mr. Buckles said. “I have long admired CHG’s culture, product quality, customer partnerships and manufacturing expertise. I look forward to continuing CHG’s commitment to building lasting relationships and its passion for innovating remarkable food solutions.”

C.H. Guenther & Son is owned by Pritzker Private Capital. The company has a global footprint, employs approximately 3,500 and has 24 manufacturing locations in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company manufactures value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice and retail. Brands owned by the company include Pioneer, White Wings, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures.

“As I hand the baton to John and assume the role of chairman of CHG’s board, I am confident John is the right leader for CHG’s next phase of growth,” Mr. Tremblay said. “I am eager to support John through the transition as he drives new business opportunities, evaluates add-on acquisitions and further strengthens our critical customer relationships.”