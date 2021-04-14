VANCOUVER, BC. — Merit Functional Foods Corp. has begun commercial production of its Puratein canola proteins at its 94,000-square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Man., according to Burcon NutraScience Corp. Merit expects to fulfill commercial commitments in the second quarter of the year. Burcon is a partner in Merit.

“This is a truly momentous achievement for us and one that has been a long time in the making,” said Johann F. Tergesen, president and chief executive officer of Vancouver-based Burcon. “Burcon first embraced the vision of canola’s potential as a premium, food-grade protein source over 20 years ago. Today, Merit Foods, with its just-completed high-tech plant protein production facility, is bringing eco-friendly canola proteins to market using Burcon’s patented processing technology. These proteins stand to change the way the world’s consumers get their protein.”

The Merit facility will process both non-GMO canola and yellow field peas. Besides Puratein canola proteins, the company offers Peazazz and Peazac pea proteins and MeritPro protein blends for use in food and beverage products.