DENVER — Bill Streeter has been promoted to chief financial officer at PHM Brands. Before his promotion, Mr. Streeter was vice president for finance and treasury at the company.

Before joining PHM about five years ago, Mr. Streeter accumulated more than 25 years of experience in commercial agribusiness lending, with Wells Fargo and Farm Credit Services. He also has 10 years of financial consulting experience, having held the CFO position for an oilfield service company and a large ranching operation.

He holds a bachelor of science in agriculture economics from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he graduated in 1985.