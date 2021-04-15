JACKSON, MICH. — Dawn Foods has created a brioche donut mix for retail bakeries, supermarket bakeries and convenience stores. It offers a rich, buttery flavor and a dense texture. The mix may be used to create items such as a brioche honey bun or a bagel-flavored Bismark donut. Jackson-based Dawn Foods partnered with pastry chef Mathew Rice to develop the new donut mix.
