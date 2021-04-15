WICHITA, KAN. — Hans Kabat has been promoted to the position of group leader and president of Cargill’s North American protein business, succeeding Jon Nash, who was named president of the company’s global protein and salt enterprise in March. Mr. Kabat will assume the new role May 1.

He joined Cargill in 2001 and has worked in leadership roles in the United States, China, Thailand and Canada, including as president of Cargill Protein Southeast Asia; managing director of Cargill Value Added Meats in Canada; and supply chain manager of Cargill Kitchen Solutions. Mr. Kabat was added to the Protein & Salt enterprise leadership team in 2019 and is currently leading Cargill’s protein business in Asia and Europe.

“Hans has deep expertise in the protein industry and is an executive who leads with integrity and conviction,” Mr. Nash said. “I’m thrilled to have him continue his leadership journey with us. His success over the past 20 years reflects his commitment to developing talent and executing against strategic priorities that grow our business and serve our customers.”