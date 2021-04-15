The Burford Connect from Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company, improves production efficiencies by monitoring either the Smart Servo Twist Tyer’s or the Servo Twist Tyer performance and providing critical preventive maintenance feedback. In addition, this plug-and-play system features interactive troubleshooting tools that aid operators and maintenance personnel in setup and repairs. The results include reduced downtime and improved cost savings.

“The Burford Connect’s preventive maintenance features allow customers to avoid unnecessary down time when a component fails,” said Mitch Lindsey, senior sales account manager, Burford. “It’s a great option for bakeries of any size, particularly larger plants.”

The Burford Connect is designed for Burford Tyers and can be used on either the 2000M or 2200M series.

(405) 867-4467 • www.burford.com