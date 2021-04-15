HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency with the 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence award. The award recognizes BBU for its company-wide commitment to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.

“As the largest commercial bakery in the United States, we understand how important it is to be a frontrunner in sustainability practices,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president of supply chain at BBU. “We’re so honored to receive the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award once again.”

BBU has earned the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for four consecutive years.

“I applaud the 2021 Energy Star award winners,” said Anne Idsal, principal deputy assistant administrator for air and radiation at the EPA. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

During 2020, BBU achieved several key accomplishments, including earning Energy Star certification for superior energy efficiency at 15 BBU facilities and 1 Grupo Bimbo facility across the United States, setting the record for the most Energy Star certified plants of any company in any industry. BBU said two of its commercial bread and roll bakeries earned the Energy Star challenge, including its Denver baking plant, which achieved a 27% reduction, and its Fort Worth, Texas, baking plant, which earned a 10% reduction.

The company also continued the trend of energy savings by achieving a 5% improvement in energy intensity and a 2% reduction in absolute energy compared to 2019. This marks five consecutive years of absolute energy reduction for BBU.

BBU also expanded the use of its electric vehicle fleet to 100 vehicles in 2021, after piloting 5 vehicles in 2020. This expands the company’s already robust fleet of alternatively fueled vehicles (compressed NG and propane) that consists of more than 500 vehicles.

“Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our continued pledge to environmental stewardship while also lowering our energy costs,” Mr. Rivera said. “We are thrilled that our efforts have again been recognized by the EPA.”