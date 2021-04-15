BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is introducing its inaugural dipped cereal in the United States with the debut of Kellogg’s Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond Cereal.

The cereal features multigrain flakes made with whole grain wheat and rice dipped in a chocolatey shell, cocoa-dusted flakes and sliced almonds. Formulated with vitamin A, C and E as well as antioxidants, the cereal contains 240 calories, 16 grams of sugar, 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per 1.25-cup serving.

“At Kellogg's Special K, we help cereal lovers do what's delicious by providing them with a diverse range of flavorful and innovative products,” said Cindy Huntington, brand director at Kellogg. “If you're craving a deliciously unique, chocolatey experience, our dipped cereal is the perfect bowlful, easily enjoyed during breakfast or any time of day.”

Kellogg’s Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond Cereal is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 13.1-oz box and $4.99 for a 19.2-oz box.