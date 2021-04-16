OAK BROOK, ILL. — TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has announced that Shay Braun, senior vice president and chief operations officer, is leaving the company on April 30 to become president of Select Milk, a group of family dairy producers. In the meantime, his responsibilities will be transitioned to Craig McCutcheon, senior vice president of operations.

Mr. McCutcheon joined TreeHouse in 2018 and in his current role oversees the company’s manufacturing and warehousing operations. He will expand his responsibilities to include supply chain and food safety, which were previously overseen by Mr. Braun, and during this interim period, he will report directly to Steven T. Oakland, president and chief executive officer.

TreeHouse said it plans to retain an outside firm to assist in the search for a permanent replacement for Mr. Braun.

“I want to thank Shay for his many contributions to TreeHouse as we have worked to successfully transform our business over the last several years,” Mr. Oakland said. “We are fortunate to have a deep and talented team, and I am confident that under the leadership of Craig and the rest of our management team, we will continue to successfully implement our plans to drive growth and value as we seamlessly navigate this transition.”