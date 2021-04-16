NASHVILLE, TENN. — Crown Bakeries has announced numerous new hires and promotions.

Kandy L. Grenier has been named vice president of human resources. Ms. Grenier most recently was an adviser for AdvisoryCloud, and earlier was vice president of human resources, communications and community relations, and chief human resources officer at Mountaire Farms. She also spent nine years at Sodexo in a variety of HR positions and three years as senior HR director at Rite Aid Pharmacy. Ms. Grenier was with the US Navy for 20 years.

Troy Schmidli has joined the company in the newly created position of director of HR operations. In his new role, Mr. Schmidli will assist Crown Bakeries as it seeks to expand, overseeing HR operations companywide and the HR leadership team at each facility. Before joining Crown Bakeries Mr. Schmidli was senior human resources manager at Syntegon. He also worked in HR roles at Bosch Packaging Technology, Honeywell, Chrysler, Ford and Pfizer.

Matt Boxrucker has been named director of operations, where he will have enterprise-wide operations responsibilities. He most recently was senior vice president of manufacturing at Richelieu Foods in Chicago, where he was responsible for five manufacturing facilities and more than 1,000 employees. Earlier, he was a vice president and general manager of operations at East Balt Bakeries. He also has worked as a vice president of operations at Klosterman Baking Co. and a plant manager at The Bama Companies, Inc.

Chance Delany has joined the company as director of strategic analysis. Mr. Delany previously was a business analyst and consultant at Deloitte Consulting, LLP.

Seth Hampton has been promoted to corporate director of engineering, where he will be “hands-on” with major capital projects and support the company’s facilities. He most recently was engineering manager.

Larry Murray has been promoted to regional operations director for Georgia, a newly created position. Mr. Murray most recently was general manager of the company’s Norcross, Ga., facility.

Ralph Smink has been promoted from engineering manager to plant manager at Crown Bakeries plant in Norcross. Prior to joining Crown Bakeries in 2016, Mr. Smink was a plant engineer at Bimbo Bakeries USA for seven years. He also worked as a chief engineer at Interstate Brands Corp. for nearly 12 years.

Karl Diver has joined the company as plant manager for the company’s Smyrna, Ga., facility. Mr. Diver most recently was with Bimbo Bakeries USA, where he worked as a production supervisor, production manager and plant manager at the company’s Atlanta facility.

T.J. Evert has joined Crown Bakeries as engineering manager at the company’s Music City facility. Mr. Evert most recently was field services engineer at Rademaker USA, Inc.

Elvia Guzman has been named production manager at the company’s Smyrna plant. Ms. Guzman most recently was production manager at Gold Standard Baking, Inc., and earlier was operations supervisor at The Kellogg Co. in Chicago.

Michael Buroker has joined the company as production supervisor at the company’s Music City plant. He most recently was acting production manager at Gold Standard Baking, Inc. in Chicago and earlier worked at Weaver Popcorn and AgVenture, Inc.

Mike Krubeck has been named production manager at the company’s Smyrna facility. Mr. Krubeck most recently was with Richelieu Foods in Wisconsin, where he held several positions, including manufacturing manager, production scheduler/buyer and production supervisor. Earlier, he was a production supervisor at Cargill.

Matthew Lee Vander Lyke has been named engineering manager at the company’s Smyrna facility. Prior to joining Crown Bakeries he spent 15 years as senior plant engineer at The Kroger Co. Manufacturing Bakery & Beverage company.