In this sneak peek of Baking & Snack, Editor Charlotte Atchley gives a rundown of three key stories featured in the magazine. Watch the video above or read the transcription below to learn more about this month’s issue.

Hello. I’m Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack. Spring is finally here with our April issue of Baking & Snack, which I’m calling our family issue.

Sosland Publishing, publisher of Baking & Snack, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary next year. To celebrate this upcoming milestone and the industries Sosland serves, we will be rolling out features that explore the past and the future of the baking industry. We’re starting things off with Dan Malovany’s feature on the family bakery. So much of the baking industry got its start as family businesses, and Dan interviewed those that recently hit the 100-year milestone to discover the secret to their success.

In addition to Dan’s spotlight on family bakeries, I also got the opportunity to share the story of the Ly family of Sugar Bowl Bakery and their latest facility in Tucker, Georgia. I was impressed with how this growing family business has stuck to its core values of family, humility, simplicity, creativity and integrity in everything they do.

And I can’t wait for you to read Michelle Smith’s feature on sustainable packaging. In it you’ll find all the little things you can do to make the end of your production line just a little greener.

Thank you for reading Baking & Snack. We’re proud to serve you, the bakers in helping your companies grow. Let me know if there’s some topic we should cover more or what your burning industry questions are. I’d love to hear from you.