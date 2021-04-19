Existing horizontal mixers may achieve an increase in efficiency and consistency with a replacement bowl from Shaffer Mixers, a Bundy Baking Solution. With a five-year warranty and all stainless steel construction, the VerTech Refrigeration Jacket, and patented Rotary Face Agitator Shaft Seals, replacement bowls can prevent product loss and contamination, reduce mixing time and save on energy costs. Shaffer’s engineering, manufacturing and service staff provide mixer bowl replacement service for Shaffer and other brands of mixers.

