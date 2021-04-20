DETROIT — Jeremy Vitaro has been named chief development officer at Little Caesars.

He joins the pizza chain from Dunkin’ Brands, where he spent 18 years in several positions, including director of business development, senior director of franchising, vice president of international development and vice president of US development. Before that he lived in Italy, where he held various franchise leadership roles at several companies, including Casoni SpA and the Benedict Group.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School and in economic history from Stanford University.

In his new role, Mr. Vitaro will be responsible for new unit growth both domestically and internationally. Little Caesars recently entered several countries, including Colombia, Singapore, Peru and Chile and has plans to open new stores in Portugal, Russia and the United Kingdom later this year. The company is seeking to grow in new markets across Europe, Southeast Asia and South America as well as in existing markets such as Spain, Canada, Latin America and the Philippines. Opportunities also exist in New York City, Seattle, Portland, Tampa and other US markets, said David Scrivano, president and chief executive officer of Little Caesars.

“Little Caesars is experiencing one of its largest periods of domestic and international expansion in its 60+ year history,” Mr. Scrivano said. “With a very attractive business model, strong brand awareness and quality products, we are thrilled for Jeremy to join our team, continue our momentum and provide new growth opportunities for entrepreneurs all over the world.”