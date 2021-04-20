IRVING, TEXAS — Mission Foods, a subsidiary of Gruma SAB de CV, has introduced Fresh Signature, a new line of flatbread, naan, pita and roti products that will be available in the Northeast this month and nationwide by later this year.

The six new products are prepared in Mission’s proprietary stone oven and include: Mission Fresh Signature Naan, Mission Fresh Signature Mini Naan, Mission Fresh Signature Flatbread, Mission Fresh Signature Pita: Original, Mission Fresh Signature Pita: Whole Wheat, and Mission Fresh Signature Roti.

“Over the last 10 years, Mission Foods has honed our expertise in selling and making flatbreads in our overseas markets like the UK, Europe, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia, and we are thrilled to now bring that heritage of great-tasting and high-quality bread to the US,” said Juan Gonzalez, chief executive officer of Mission Foods. “Our pita, naan, flatbread and roti signify an important expansion for the company, and I’m excited to help introduce US consumers to these new and already popular Mission flavors.”

According to Mission Foods, 92% to 96% of its target consumers say they trust Mission more than other brands to deliver a quality flatbread item.

“Fresh Signature by Mission offers consumers exciting new flavors from a brand they trust to deliver an authentic experience,” said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president of marketing and trade marketing at Mission Foods. “Consumers can easily integrate the Fresh Signature line into their everyday cooking, or branch out into exciting new kinds of cuisine inspired by dishes around the world.”

Mr. Mohanraju continued, “Mission Foods has a proven track record of delivering delicious, fresh, high-quality pantry staples that consumers love, as well as driving incremental sales growth by boldly breaking into new categories.”