TRALEE, IRELAND — Kerry Group has announced plans to invest €30 million ($36.2 million) to build a manufacturing facility in Karawang, Indonesia. The new facility, which will be Kerry’s second manufacturing site and third facility in Indonesia, represents the company’s largest capital investment in South East Asia.

Kerry said the new facility will include a flavor manufacturing site, a sampling hub and a research and development pilot plant. A wide range of flavor technologies will be manufactured in Karawang, allowing the new site to support Kerry’s fast-growing taste business and its food and beverages systems across all food categories, including beverage and snacks, the company said.

“As part of its goal to create a world of sustainable nutrition, Kerry is committed to meeting the growing demand from customers within Indonesia and South East Asia,” said Antoine Nourrain, general manager, Taste APMEA. “Our focus is on delivering world class products to our customers and consumers. This new investment is made with current and future customer needs in mind and the important role that taste can play in enabling the transition to healthier and more sustainable diets.”

Kerry added that the design of the new facilities includes an on-site wastewater treatment plant and meets the criteria of Kerry’s ”Beyond the Horizon” sustainability strategy, which centers on achieving new standards in the consumption of energy and water with significantly lower CO 2 emissions and no waste to landfill. Construction has started and the plant will be operational late 2022.

“The construction of this world-class manufacturing site demonstrates our commitment to our customers in Indonesia and the South East Asia region,” said John Savage, chief executive officer of Global Taste. “This new facility will strengthen our competitiveness as we work with customers to deliver our Taste portfolio of solutions and bring excellent and authentic tasting products to market. The South East Asian taste market is valued at circa €900 million and growing in strong single digits with a huge opportunity for further development and innovation.”