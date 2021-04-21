SOLON, OHIO — Nestle SA is combining two comfort foods into one with its new Stouffer’s LasagnaMac.

Featuring the brand’s macaroni and cheese stacked between layers of lasagna with meat sauce, the mashup was designed to appeal to consumer seeking nostalgic and feel-good foods, Nestle said.

"Bringing together two of our best-selling products is a simple way to express the intent of our new marketing campaign, Happyfull," said Megan McLaughlin, brand marketing manager for Stouffer’s. "We worked to create a recipe that will make our fans feel both happy and full. LasagnaMac is a great example of how of our innovation is anchored in consumer obsession – and not to mention, it's incredibly delicious."

Stouffer’s LasagnaMac is a limited-time promotional item, available online this summer.