ATLANTA — Focus Brands, parent company of such brands as Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon and Schlotzsky's, has hired a new chief people officer and named a new category president for the Restaurant Brands business unit.

Guillermo Cremer has been named chief people officer. Mr. Cremer has more than 20 years of human resources experience, most recently as human resources vice president at Kimberly Clark. Prior to Kimberly Clark, he was a human resources director for Latin America and South Africa at General Mills, Inc. Earlier, he held HR roles at Procter & Gamble.

He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering at Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Mexico, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering at Purdue University.

Joe Guith has been promoted to category president, Restaurant Brands. Mr. Guith most recently was president of Focus Brands’ McAlister’s Deli brand since 2018, and earlier he spent three years as president and five months as chief operating officer of Cinnabon. He also has worked as a general manager at Yum! Brands and spent nearly 10 years at Coca-Cola Co. in a variety of roles, including vice president of global business development.

Mr. Guith received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Michigan.

“We are thrilled to have Guillermo and Joe at the helm of two critical areas of our organization,” said Jim Holthouser, chief executive officer of Focus Brands. “As our company grows, we will continue to put an intense emphasis on our people and culture, while providing best-in-class service to our brand franchisees and suppliers to drive our company forward.”