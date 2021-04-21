HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is partnering with BayWa r.e. and National Grid Renewables to develop solar projects that are expected to generate significant clean power in North Carolina and Texas as well as significantly reduce Hershey's CO 2 footprint. The partnerships are part of Hershey’s broader effort to transition its operations toward the use of clean and renewable energy.

Hershey’s 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with BayWa r.e. will enable the financing and construction of Hershey’s first utility-scale solar farm. Located in Camden, NC, the solar project will be a 20 megawatt facility on 218 acres of land. Once completed, the North Carolina project will reduce CO 2 emissions by 32,025 tonnes per year, according to Hershey.

Hershey’s second PPA is with National Grid Renewables for 50 megawatts of the previously announced Noble Project, currently under construction in Denton County, Texas. According to Hershey, the solar contract with National Grid Renewables will account for an estimated 118,000 megawatt hours per year, creating a reduction of approximately 83,625 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually.

Combined, the two solar projects are expected to reduce Hershey's CO 2 footprint by 115,650 tonnes each year. The projects also support Hershey’s recently announced science-based targets commitments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the global best practice of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

“As we continue on our path toward an increased reliance on clean and renewable energy, we're excited to partner with BayWa r.e. and National Grid Renewables to develop these solar projects in North Carolina and Texas,” said Jeff King, senior director of global sustainability and social impact at Hershey. “Not only will these solar projects help Hershey to reduce its impact on the environment, they will also create jobs and help contribute to the growth of local economies and our commitment to reduce our GHG footprint.”