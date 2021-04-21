PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Puratos USA has launched Sapore Leo Organic, an addition to its sourdough product range that is made with 100% organic whole wheat and naturally fermented to achieve a mild acetic flavor profile. It is the only shelf-stable liquid whole wheat sourdough on the market, according to the Pennsauken-based company.

Sapore Leo Organic may be added to range of baked foods, including pan bread, hamburger buns, artisan ciabattas and baguettes. Its mild sour flavor helps in creating whole wheat bread without the bitter taste often associated with whole grain products.

A Puratos’ proprietary global consumer study found 80% of consumers recognize whole grains as a healthy part of the diet, but 98% of Americans fall below recommendations for whole grain intake, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025.

“At Puratos, we firmly believe that the future of bread lies in the past,” said Michael Gleason, product manager of bakery for Puratos USA. “Using sourdough is a very ancient baking practice, which develops amazing flavors through natural fermentation. When developing Sapore Leo, it was important to us that it not only delivered on consumer expectations on taste but also on their expectations of health and well-being.”