LUXEMBOURG — European private equity firm Investindustrial has finalized its acquisition of CSM Ingredients from Rhône Capital-backed CSM Bakery Solutions. Financial terms of the transaction, which first was announced last fall, were not disclosed.

With the completion of the acquisition, the former CSM Bakery Solutions European and International bakery ingredients business now will be known as CSM Ingredients.

CSM Ingredients supplies bakery fats, pastry and bread ingredients as well as food solutions for multiple industrial applications in bakery, dairy, nondairy and the ice cream industry. The company serves artisanal and industrial bakers, global foodservice operators and retail chains in more than 100 countries, and has operations in Germany, Italy, France, the UK and Benelux, with a growing presence in China and Asia. It has eight manufacturing facilities and generates revenue of roughly €500 million.

Aldo Uva has been named chief executive officer of CSM Ingredients. Mr. Uva most recently was chief operating officer, chief R&D officer and president of the Americas at The LiveKindly Co. Earlier, he was COO and open innovation officer at Ferrero.

Other key executives include Maarten Bok, chief financial officer; Alex Dekker, COO; Alex Lannoo, chief commercial officer, industry and international; Enrica Satta, chief human resources officer; Eduardo Silva, chief information officer; Kerstin Schmidt, chief marketing technology officer; and Thomas Tanck, CCO, field trade.

“The future of food will be shaped by purpose driven companies, bold innovators and inspired teams,” Mr. Uva said. “Thanks to the great work done in the past decades, we are perfectly placed to continue to play a leading role to support the evolution of food because we love ingredients, and we will fully focus on it.

“Our expertise in food innovation to drive differentiation, our inspired teams, our commitment to a sustainable future and our dedication to successful and reliable partnerships will provide the foundation to springboard the company commitment to create value and achieve further successes. Our ability to recognize consumer needs as well as mastering technology and deep knowledge about ingredients will pave the way toward a more sustainable food supply chain and will have an impact on people well-being and planetary health. We will contribute to innovating food because we love ingredients.”