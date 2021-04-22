SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Blue Diamond Growers is building out its baking portfolio with a new line of baking mixes and single-serve dessert cups made with almond flour.

Blue Diamond’s baking mixes are gluten-free and made with finely sifted almond flour, rice flour and tapioca flour. Each mix contains 10 ingredients or fewer and is dairy-free, kosher certified and Non-GMO Project verified. Varieties include brownie, chocolate cake, chocolate chip cookie and yellow cake.

Blue Diamond’s Tasty Little Cup products are gluten-free, dairy-free alternatives to the traditional mug cake and are made with almond flour, rice flour and tapioca flour. The treats come in microwavable, single-serve cups and are prepared by adding water and microwaving for 60 seconds. Kosher certified and Non-GMO Project verified, the desserts are available in four flavors: molten chocolate cake, brownie with diced almonds, chocolate cake, and confetti cake.

“We are providing an alternative to traditional baking products from a brand consumers recognize and trust when it comes to delicious almond-based products,” said Maya Erwin, vice president of innovation and R&D for Blue Diamond Growers. “Blue Diamond is committed to creating healthy, better-for-you options that showcase almond ingredients in innovative ways.”