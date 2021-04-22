WASHINGTON — Scott Krakar, grain merchandiser, London Agricultural Commodities, London, Ont., addressing the virtual Spring Conference of the North American Millers’ Association on April 20, forecast winter wheat production in Ontario in 2021 at 85.7 million bus, down slightly from the 2020 outturn of 85.9 million bus.

Ontario is the origin of most of the soft red winter wheat and soft white winter wheat imported each year by US millers. The US Department of Agriculture in its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report forecast US imports of soft red winter wheat in 2020-21 at 7 million bus.

Mr. Krakar estimated 1,020,000 acres were planted to winter wheat, primarily to soft red winter wheat, in Ontario for harvest this year compared with 1,036,700 acres in 2020. Mr. Krakar forecast an average Ontario winter wheat yield in 2021 at 84 bus per acre compared with 83 bus per acre in 2020.

Soft red winter wheat production will account for 83% of the forecast winter wheat crop, Mr. Krakar said. Soft red winter wheat production was projected at 76.3 million bus, up 0.7 million bus, or 1%, from 75.6 million bus in 2020.

Ontario soft white winter wheat production was forecast at 2.6 million bus, down 1.7 million bus, or 40%, from 4.3 million bus in 2020. Hard red winter wheat production was forecast at 6.9 million bus, up 0.9 million bus, or 15%, from 6 million bus in 2020.