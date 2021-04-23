Unifiller’s M3 Depositor was designed for triple-lane production systems for the filling of large pans for cheesecakes, cakes and pies. Used for clean depositing of relatively viscous to liquid products, with or without chunks, the M3 features adjustable nozzles to meet any configuration. It’s designed for individual portioning from each product cylinder for accurate deposits ranging from 0.7oz to 38 oz at a speed of 120 cycles per minute and requires quick, easy cleaning for seamless product changeover.

(604) 940-2233 • www.unifiller.com